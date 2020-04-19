Rumour of Food Getting Over at Delhi School Causes Stampede
A viral video from a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in Jahangirpuri, where food was being distributed, shows some people breaking open a gate and causing a stampede.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has been distributing food to daily wage workers and poor labourers at this school since the lockdown began. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government would turn many schools and night shelters into key food distribution points for people who cannot afford food due to loss of livelihood.
The one recording the video is heard narrating, “See how these kids are falling down. Now, there will be a spread of coronavirus here.”
Virendra Singh, the sub-divisional magistrate of Model Town, told The Quint, “The incident took place on the evening of Friday, 17 April. Food is distributed at 6 pm at this centre but some people had been queuing up in front of the school since 3 pm. That is why the gate was kept closed. But suddenly there was a rumour that food had got over and everyone broke open the gate causing a stampede. But the situation was brought under control immediately.”
The video was also shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra to attack the AAP government over “lack of food.”
