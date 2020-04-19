Rumour of Food Getting Over at Delhi School Causes Stampede

A viral video from a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in Jahangirpuri, where food was being distributed, shows some people breaking open a gate and causing a stampede.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has been distributing food to daily wage workers and poor labourers at this school since the lockdown began. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government would turn many schools and night shelters into key food distribution points for people who cannot afford food due to loss of livelihood.