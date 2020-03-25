Strict Action Against Landlords Harassing Medical Staff: Delhi LG

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, 25 March directed all district magistrates, DCPs and deputy commissioners of municipal corporations to take strict action against landlords who were harassing healthcare personnel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The direction comes a day after AIIMS resident doctors sought government intervention, saying a number of their colleagues were facing eviction by house owners, who fear the medical staffers could become the carriers of the virus. Lieutenant Governor Baijal expressed deep concerns over such developments.