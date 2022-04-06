'Delhi Isn't Gotham City': TMC Leaders on SDMC Meat Ban Demand During Navratri

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Mahua Moitra and Saket Gokhale, on Wednesday, 6 April, criticised the meat ban in parts of Delhi during Navratri. South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan, in a letter to the commissioner, had asked the meat shops in the area to shut down till 11 April as it made devotees "uncomfortable" during Navratri.

Slamming the ban on the sale of meat in the national capital, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the Constitution granted freedom to citizens to consume meat whenever they wanted to and gave shopkeepers who sold meat the freedom to run their businesses.

Several meat shops remained shut on Wednesday after the mayors of south and east Delhi, on 4 April, pushed for the ban on the sale of meat during the nine-day Hindu festival, saying that devotees were "uncomfortable" with the sight of meat in the open.

Moitra tweeted on Wednesday,