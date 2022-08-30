Delhi Records Highest Human Trafficking Cases Among All UTs: NCRB 2021 Data

According to NCRB data, 509 victims were trafficked in 2021 of whom a majority were male and 143 females. Also, 437 victims of human trafficking in Delhi were below the age group of 18, including 100 girls. Only 72 adults were trafficked, including 43 females.

The NCRB data also showed that 174 persons have been arrested for human trafficking in 2021 and 13 charge-sheeted while none have been convicted, acquitted or discharged by the courts.

According to another senior police officer, "Compared to other states or Union Territories, cases are promptly registered in Delhi. We are prompt and better when it comes to policing.

"We also have a facility for online registration of complaints and every complaint is enquired for its authenticity and action is taken accordingly," the officer said.