SOS How Long After Patient Dies?: Delhi Hospital Slams Sisodia

Days after 25 COVID-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital, the hospital has taken strong objection to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's remark asking hospitals not to raise "unnecessary alarm".

"Yesterday the Deputy Chief Minister made a statement that hospitals are making unnecessary SOS calls. Should hospitals wait without oxygen? How long after a patient dies should hospitals issue SOS?" the hospital questioned during a hearing in the Delhi High Court.

Three hospitals in Delhi have approached the High Court over shortage of oxygen supply in the national capital.

Sisodia, in a series of tweets on 25 April mentioned two instances where the hospitals, despite having stock of oxygen, had flagged about running out of supply. He said in one case the hospital had 72 hours of supply left, while another had contacted the government after using one-third of its share.