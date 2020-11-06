Delhi Riots: HC Stays Tahir Hussain’s Termination from EDMC

Rizwan moved a writ petition in his client’s name on 2 November in the high court, to challenge Hussain’s termination.

“We argued that the order by the EDMC is illegal on two counts. Firstly, I (Tahir Hussain) was arrested on 5 March in the Delhi riots cases, so I was obviously not able to attend the meetings. Secondly, the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957, Section 33 (ii) states that I have to miss attending meetings for ‘three successive months’. Nowhere does it say three successive meetings, but says meetings for three successive months. So the EDMC’s order itself is wrong and illegal on these grounds,” he said.