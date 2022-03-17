Delhi High Court Allows Reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz for Shab-e-Barat

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 16 March, allowed reopening of three floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz to enable devotees to offer prayers during Shab-e-Barat and also removed the restriction of having 100 persons on each floor.

The Markaz is the site where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and had remained shut since then, amid allegations of violation of COVID-19 norms and widespread prejudice against Muslims.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri removed the 100-people limit and said it has been agreed that the management of the mosque will ensure that COVID-19 protocols and social distancing will be followed while allowing devotees to enter the mosque to offer namaz.