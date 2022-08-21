Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Disqualify Arrested AAP Minister Satyendar Jain

In the plea filed through lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, the petitioner claimed that "the news of losing the memory is covered by all media sources and it is very much in the public domain."

"Continuing an unsound person with so many important portfolios of the Government is cheating the voters of Delhi, who have elected a person with clean image and good mental health… Respondent No 5 (Jain) is holding an important portfolio in Government and because of his mental illness/unsound mind/memory loss the public of the NCT of Delhi will suffer a lot," the petition said.

Jain was arrested on May 30 by ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is presently in judicial custody.

Last month, the high court dismissed a plea to suspend Jain from the Cabinet following his arrest in the money laundering case, saying it is for the chief minister to consider whether a person with a criminal background should be allowed to continue as a minister or not.