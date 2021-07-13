Delete Tweets Against Lakshmi Puri, Delhi HC Tells Saket Gokhale

Labelling the activist as the “thekedar of taking replies from public offices,” Lakshmi Puri's legal counsellor, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, had argued that Gokhale has no business to question the petitioner, in a hearing of the case on 8 July, The Indian Express reported.

The lawyer also furthered that Gokhale's tweets were a bid to boost his Twitter following.

Gokhale's questions were based on the election affidavit of the Union minister, which suggested that the Puris' property holdings were inconsistent with their income, Advocate Sarim Naved, appearing for Gokhale, informed the court.

He further argued that the Supreme Court has held that the assets of a electoral candidate and their spouse are a matter for public comment.