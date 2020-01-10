HC Seeks Centre’s Reply on RIL Recall Plea, Asks to Declare Assets

The Delhi High Court Friday, 10 January, sought the Centre's reply on a plea by Reliance Industries Ltd seeking recall of orders asking it to file an affidavit on its assets.

Justice JR Midha issued notice to the central government on RIL's application and listed the matter for hearing on 6 February.

The application was filed in a pending petition of the government for execution of an arbitral award in its favour.

RIL has sought recall of two previous orders of 22 November and 20 December 2019.