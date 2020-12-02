Delhi HC Notice to Centre on PIL Against Surveillance System

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 2 December, issued a notice to the central government in a PIL filed by Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) seeking an order to stop the government to restrain its electronic surveillance systems, including Network & Traffic Analysis (NETRA), National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) and Centralised Monitoring System (CMS).

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the ministries of Home Affairs, Information Technology, Communications and Law and Justice, seeking their stand. The matter has been listed for hearing on 7 January 2021, reported PTI.