Delhi Govt Slashes Number of 'Dry Days' From 21 to Just 3 This Year

The Delhi government has reduced the number of dry days in the national capital from 21 to just 3 days, according to an official order from the Office of the Commissioner of Excise on Monday, 24 January.

As per PTI, the Delhi government order read: "In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as Dry Day in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022.”