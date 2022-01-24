Delhi Govt Slashes Number of 'Dry Days' From 21 to Just 3 This Year
Licensed liquor shops will only be closed on Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.
The Delhi government has reduced the number of dry days in the national capital from 21 to just 3 days, according to an official order from the Office of the Commissioner of Excise on Monday, 24 January.
As per PTI, the Delhi government order read: "In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as Dry Day in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022.”
Licensed liquor shops will now only be closed on Republic Day (26 January), Independence Day (15 August), and Gandhi Jayanti (2 October).
The order also, however, said that apart from the listed three dates, the government may declare any other day in the year as a dry day from time to time. The licensees must exhibit the new order at a conspicuous place on the premises of their shops.
Also, the rules will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having the L-15 licence, as per the Delhi government order.
Earlier, the number of dry days included the birth anniversary of great leaders and religious festivals.
(With inputs from PTI.)
