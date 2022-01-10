Delhi Govt Shuts Restaurants for Dine-In Amid COVID Surge, Delivery To Continue
The Delhi government announced that restaurants and bars will remain shut for dine-in services in the capital city.
The Delhi government on Monday, 10 January, announced that restaurants and bars will remain shut for dine-in services in the national capital, as it sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.
"Today's DDMA meeting decided to close restaurants and bars and to allow 'take away' facility only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone."Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal
"Delhi Health Department was advised to make adequate arrangements for additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts including for those in age group of 15-18 years," LG Baijal said.
