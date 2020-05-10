Delhi government has issued a Standard Of Procedure (SOP) on Sunday, 10 May, to report COVID-19 deaths for hospitals, other facilities.“It has been observed that government and private hospitals are not sending the COVID-19 updates regularly. The daily summary about COVID-19 deaths is not being sent to the death audit committee because of which daily reports get delayed or are submitted with wrong details,” the order states.According to the order, “every COVID-19 hospital, other health facilities must appoint nodal officers who will ensure timely communication of deaths,” reported PTI.(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus and the lockdown here).The Delhi government has warned hospitals, health facility of strict action if there is delay in reporting of the deaths.“If there is delay in reporting deaths, MS, MD, nodal officer of 'defaulter hospital' will have to file written explanation,” the order further stated.“All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday,” the order reads.Delhi has reported over 6,500 coronavirus cases, out of which around 2,020 people have been cured/discharged.Over 70 deaths have been reported in the national capital.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)Tablighi Members in Quarantine For a Month in Delhi Set to Go Home We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.