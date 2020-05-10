The number of COVID-19 cases in India, on Sunday, 10 May, neared the 63,000-mark with 3,277 new cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, Centre has issued guidelines for restarting industries after lockdown in wake of Visakhapatnam tragedy.Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said the COVID-19 fatality rate continues to be around 3.3% and the recovery rate has climbed to 29.9%, which were “very good indicators”INS Jalashwa arrived at Kochi Harbour on Sunday bringing back 698 Indian nationals from Male, MaldivesIn a fresh flashpoint, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee saying her government is not allowing trains with migrants to reach the stateAn Air India flight from London with 329 passengers landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Sunday, 10 May morning, IANS reported quoting officials.The flight AI-130 repatriated the 329 Indians stranded in London during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.Air India Flight Brings 329 Indians From London to MumbaiTwo more flights are expected later on Sunday - one from Singapore and another from Philippines.INS Jalashwa arrived at Kochi Harbour on Sunday, 10 May, bringing back 698 Indian nationals from Male, Maldives. According to the Indian Navy, there are 19 pregnant women among the 698 Indian nationals.Centre has issued guidelines for restarting industries after lockdown in wake of Visakhapatnam tragedy, PTI reported quoting officials. The guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says, “First week of operations by industries post lockdown should be considered as trial or test run after ensuring all safety protocols.”It further said, “Companies should not try to achieve high production targets in 1st week of operations after lockdown.”The number of COVID-19 cases in India neared the 63,000-mark with 3,277 new cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Total cases in the country now at stand 62,939, including 41,472 active cases, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to rush Central teams to 10 covid-19 hit states, which are witnessing high case load and spurt in numbers.The states include Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."The teams will assist the state health departments in facilitating the management of the Covid-19 outbreak," said a ministry statement.The teams will comprise a senior Health Ministry official, a Joint Secretary level nodal officer and a public health expert. The teams will support the state health departments in the implementation of containment measures in the affected areas, districts and cities. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.