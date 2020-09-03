Bars and Pubs in Delhi To Be Opened From 9 September

Bars and pubs will now open from 9 September on a trial basis. On Thursday, 3 September, LG Anil Baijal approved the Delhi government’s proposal to reopen bars and pubs.

Hotels, restaurants, and clubs in Delhi will be permitted to serve liquor from 9 September. The permission has been given on a trial basis from 9 to 30 September.



However, bars and pubs will have to follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Central government. The government has released SOP.