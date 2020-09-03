Bars and Pubs in Delhi To Be Opened From 9 September
Hotels, restaurants, and clubs in Delhi will be permitted to serve liquor from 9 September.
Bars and pubs will now open from 9 September on a trial basis. On Thursday, 3 September, LG Anil Baijal approved the Delhi government’s proposal to reopen bars and pubs.
Hotels, restaurants, and clubs in Delhi will be permitted to serve liquor from 9 September. The permission has been given on a trial basis from 9 to 30 September.
However, bars and pubs will have to follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Central government. The government has released SOP.
SOPs Issued By the Delhi Govt
- Bars and pubs to be opened only in containment zones.
- Wearing masks will be mandatory in all such establishments.
- Bars and pubs will only be allowed to operate at 50 per \cent seating capacity in order to ensure social distancing is maintained.
- The use of hand sanitizer will also be a must while availing these services.
The government said that any establishment if found violating these guidelines will be sealed immediately.
States like West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have already reopened bars and pubs after five months.
Delhi government today reported 19 deaths and 2,737 fresh infections, taking the tally to 1,82,306. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 17,692 and 1,60,114. Death toll is 4,500.
(With inputs from India Today)
