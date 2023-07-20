Delhi Man Electrocuted to Death While Repairing Motor Damaged in Floods

How it happened: He "was repairing the wall of the pit meant for keeping the electric water motor which lifts the water from ground floor to first floor," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Rajesh Deo said.

"During the recent flood in Vishwakarma Colony, pit got damaged and motor was removed from the pit to get it repaired, but the wire meant for supplying the electricity to the water motor was left loose," the DCP said.

"The incident took place around 2:30 pm when the deceased went inside the pit situated in gali (street) no. 6 to repair the motor, however, the loose wires electrocuted him," DCP Deo added.

Police action: An FIR has been registered under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.