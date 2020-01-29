Remove Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP’s Delhi Campaigners: EC
The Election Commission, on Wednesday, 29 January, ordered the removal of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections over their controversial remarks. The EC, in its notice, said that the two shall be removed from the list of star campaigners with immediate effect till further notice.
When The Quint reached out to the EC, it said that Anurag Thakur cannot campaign as a star campaigner and organise big rallies, but he can campaign door to door for BJP.
“The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Sh. Anurag Thakur and Sh. Parvesh Sahib Singh from the list of star campaigners of Bhartiya Janta Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders.”Election Commission notification
While Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur came under fire over his “desh ke gaddaron ko...” chant during a BJP rally in the national capital, BJP MP Parvesh Verma has been removed for saying that the anti-CAA protesters “will enter people’s homes and rape and kill women.” Verma’s remarks received heavy backlash from the Opposition and anti-CAA protesters. Verma had also said in an election rally that all mosques in Delhi will be demolished if BJP comes to power in the national capital.
On Wednesday, 29 January, Verma had also called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist.’ Addressing a rally in Delhi on Wednesday, he said, "In Delhi, many 'natwarlals' and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi."
