Remove Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP’s Delhi Campaigners: EC

The Election Commission, on Wednesday, 29 January, ordered the removal of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections over their controversial remarks. The EC, in its notice, said that the two shall be removed from the list of star campaigners with immediate effect till further notice.

When The Quint reached out to the EC, it said that Anurag Thakur cannot campaign as a star campaigner and organise big rallies, but he can campaign door to door for BJP.