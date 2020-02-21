Delhi Polls: Mismatch in Votes in 68 Seats; EC Terms it Minuscule

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were introduced by the Election Commission of India to bring transparency and accuracy to the election process.

But is this really happening? Are EVMs and VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) recording votes with accuracy?

In the past, The Quint, through its two reports, brought to fore the discrepancies in the data on votes polled and counted in 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But the EC had brushed aside the discrepancies on grounds that the data released was “provisional” and not final.

To find out if there were any discrepancies in EVM votes polled and counted in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, The Quint analysed the Form 20 data of all constituencies. Form 20 provides details about the number of votes counted, number of votes received by each candidate in each polling station, total number of registered voters, number of NOTA votes and tendered votes in each constituency. The Form 20 data is compiled by the election officers.