Delhi Court Grants Bail to Man Who Opened Fire in Shaheen Bagh

A Delhi court granted bail to Kapil Baisala, arrested for firing in the air in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the new citizenship law.

The court granted bail to Baisala on Friday, 6 March, after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for him as well as police.

“On considering the totality of facts and circumstances, the accused Baisala is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond in a sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount,” Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar said.