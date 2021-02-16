Delhi Court Allows Family Time, Warm Clothes, FIR Access For Disha

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 16 February allowed 21-year-old Disha Ravi, who has been arrested over a toolkit in connection to the farmers’ protest, to access a copy of the FIR as well as the remand application which was opposed by Delhi Police.

In a plea moved by Disha’s advocates, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also allowed the environment activist to get warm clothes, masks, books, etc and make contact with her mother and family for 15 minutes every day, reported Bar and Bench.

Ravi will be allowed to speak to her lawyer for 30 minutes on a daily basis. She is to be in police custody till 19 February.