26 Jan Unrest Plan Found in Toolkit: Police on Disha Ravi, Others
The Delhi Police on Monday, 15 February, said that the plan for 26 January violence in Delhi amid the farmers’ protests was laid out in the toolkit which climate activists Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu had access to.
The police added that highly incriminating evidence was found in Ravi’s phone who was arrested from Bengaluru on charges of “sharing and spreading” the toolkit as part of an alleged international conspiracy.
The police also issued non-bailable warrants against Jacob and Shantanu in the matter.
“Many screenshots of the toolkit were available on an open source and were investigated. After enough information was gathered during the probe, a search warrant was obtained from the court on 9 February against Nikita Jacob, one of the editors of the toolkit Google doc,” Prem Nath, Joint Commissioner, Cyber Cell, told the media.
Nath said that Ravi had deleted WhatsApp group which she had created to spread the toolkit. He also claimed that she had sent it to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg via the Telegram app.
‘Draft of Incriminating Toolkit Made on Zoom Call’
Nath informed the press that while Shantanu was the owner of the email account from which the toolkit was created, Ravi and Jacob were its editors.
“A team reached Mumbai and conducted searches at Jacob’s residence on 11 February. She and her associates – Shantanu and Disha – had created the doc. The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this doc and all others are its editors,” he said.
Nath said that a meeting on Zoom took place on 11 January between Ravi, Jacob and Shantanu, along with the Poetic Justice foundation, which the police deems as a Khalistani organisation, to work on the draft of the toolkit.
Nath further revealed that a Canada-based woman named Puneet connected the three to the Poetic Justice Foundation.
‘All Procedures Followed During Disha’s Arrest, Nikita & Shantanu Absconding’
Nath told the media that only Ravi has been arrested since Jacob and Shantanu are still untraceable. He further said that all necessary procedures were followed while arresting Ravi.
“Based on information extracted from Disha's phone and the fact that Nikita is absconding, we arrested Disha,” he said.
“She was arrested in the presence of her mother, a female officer and the SHO from the local police station,” he said, adding that her lawyer was made aware that the arrest is going to take place.
The Delhi Police has alleged that Ravi, Jacob and Shantanu are “co-conspirators” in the document's formulation and allegedly “collaborated against the Indian State.”
After she was produced in court, Ravi denied being part of any conspiracy and said that she didn't create the toolkit and just made two edits to it.
Ravi is one of the co-founders of Fridays For Future (FFF), an offshoot of the climate movement kickstarted by Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg that mostly comprises school children and young college students.
