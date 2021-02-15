26 Jan Unrest Plan Found in Toolkit: Police on Disha Ravi, Others

The Delhi Police on Monday, 15 February, said that the plan for 26 January violence in Delhi amid the farmers’ protests was laid out in the toolkit which climate activists Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu had access to.

The police added that highly incriminating evidence was found in Ravi’s phone who was arrested from Bengaluru on charges of “sharing and spreading” the toolkit as part of an alleged international conspiracy.

The police also issued non-bailable warrants against Jacob and Shantanu in the matter.