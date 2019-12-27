Delhi CM Kejriwal Holds First Town Hall for 2020 Delhi Elections
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held his first town hall in Delhi on Thursday, 26 December, in the lead up to the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in 2020. Issues like clean water, free health clinics and women’s safety were raised by the audience during the event.
The new slogan for the Aam Aadmi Campaign, launched on 20 December, is ‘Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal’. The CM mentioned that government has worked on issues which are significant to strengthen the foundation of a country.
“Two such important issues are education and health. I have said this time and again, no nation can ever progress if its people are not educated. All developed nations, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia excel in the field of education,” he said.
He added that the free bus facility has now been “extended to women and it would be made free for others too in the coming five years”.
“Delhi has become unclean over the years but I promise that we will finish the garbage dumps all over and clean the roads. We will also finish the landfills of Delhi in the coming 5 years,” he added.
On unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal alleged the Centre hasn’t done anything in five years and got into action right before the Assembly elections.
“However, I want to say that unless you receive the papers in your hands, do not trust anyone,” he said.
On a question about women’s safety, Kejriwal said the issue needs everybody’s cooperation. “I want to appeal to the women present here to have a word with your sons and your brothers. Instead of saving the convicts from the punishment, tell them you will disown them to make them realise their faults if they ever commit such a crime,” he said.
“People need to be sensitive about such issues and think about the repercussions of such incidents on their family members. The society needs to change as well,” he added.
This town hall is the first out of seven such meetings that would be held by senior AAP leaders in the coming days.
(With inputs from PTI.)
