Delhi CM Kejriwal Holds First Town Hall for 2020 Delhi Elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held his first town hall in Delhi on Thursday, 26 December, in the lead up to the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in 2020. Issues like clean water, free health clinics and women’s safety were raised by the audience during the event.

The new slogan for the Aam Aadmi Campaign, launched on 20 December, is ‘Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal’. The CM mentioned that government has worked on issues which are significant to strengthen the foundation of a country.

“Two such important issues are education and health. I have said this time and again, no nation can ever progress if its people are not educated. All developed nations, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia excel in the field of education,” he said.