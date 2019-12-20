AAP Campaign With I-PAC Officially Kicks Off With New Slogan
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has officially began his political campaign for the Delhi Legislative Elections set to begin in February 2020. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign with the slogan “Achche Beete 5 Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal” is in collaboration with Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm, I-PAC.
The Quint was the first to report that the AAP campaign will be formally coordinating with Kishor’s consultancy firm. According to the timeline provided by the campaign, a march in all 70 Vidhan Sabhas has been planned on 21-22 December 2019 to promote the slogan.
With less than six weeks to the likely start of the elections, Kishor’s firm has a rigid timeline to follow to boost the campaign’s message.
