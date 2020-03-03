Kejriwal to Meet Modi Today; First Time Since Taking Charge in Feb
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 3 March, for the first time after taking charge as the CM for a new term.
The meeting also comes on the heels of violence in northeast Delhi over the contentious amended citizenship law, which killed at least 47 people and injured more than 200.
After winning the Assembly polls in the national capital, Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 19 February. The meeting went on for over 20 minutes at Shah's residence.
Shortly after the meeting, Kejriwal took to Twitter and stated that they discussed several issues related to Delhi and that both of them have agreed to work together for Delhi’s development.
Earlier, Kejriwal had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his swearing-in ceremony, but the PM skipped the event as he was inaugurating various projects in Varanasi.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scored a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, bagging 62 out of 70 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming a distant second with just eight seats.
