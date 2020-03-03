Kejriwal to Meet Modi Today; First Time Since Taking Charge in Feb

The meeting also comes on the heels of violence in northeast Delhi over the contentious amended citizenship law, which killed at least 47 people and injured more than 200.

After winning the Assembly polls in the national capital, Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 19 February. The meeting went on for over 20 minutes at Shah's residence.

Shortly after the meeting, Kejriwal took to Twitter and stated that they discussed several issues related to Delhi and that both of them have agreed to work together for Delhi’s development.