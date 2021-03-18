Relax Criteria, Can Vaccinate Entire Delhi in 3 Months: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre on Thursday, 18 March, to relax the vaccination eligibility criteria and open it for all, except for those below 18 years.

If the eligibility criteria is relaxed and there's a sufficient supply of doses, we can vaccinate the entire population of Delhi in three months, Kejriwal said in a video address.

"Vaccine production has increased, so I request the Centre that vaccines should be opened now. Instead of making a list as to who all are eligible, we should make a list as to who all are ineligible. Vaccination must be permitted for everyone else... The system should be decentralised and states should be allowed to vaccinate on a war footing, in their own way," he was further quoted as saying, also calling for the decentralisation of vaccination prices.