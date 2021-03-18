India Reports 35,871 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since December

India on Thursday, 18 March, reported 35,871 new COVID-19 cases, the highest tally since December as worries of a possible second wave of infection grips the nation.

With 17,741 recoveries and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total case load now stands at 1,14,74,605 and 1,59,216 deaths.

According to the health ministry, 3,71,43,255 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccines.