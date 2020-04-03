COVID-19: 384 Cases in Delhi, 91 New Infections in 24 Hrs
As many as 91 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 384, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, 3 April.
Among these, 259 infections have been reported from Nizamuddin Markaz, he said in his daily briefing, adding that five people have died due to COVID-19 in the national capital so far.
Amid the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, which had triggered an unprecedented exodus of migrant workers back to their hometowns and villages, Kejriwal on Friday also said that they have prepared 328 relief centres to accommodate 57,000 people. "Anyone can come to these relief centres and stay here. We will take care of them," he said.
Kejriwal also said that he, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and some experts, will interact with students to answer their queries on COVID-19 at 3 pm on Saturday.
