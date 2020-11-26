‘Delhi Chalo’: Rahul, Kejriwal Condemn Police Force on Farmers

Amid tight security on Thursday, 26 November, over two lakh farmers and members of trade unions from Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have called for "Delhi Chalo" – a two-day march to protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre in September.

Permissions to hold the protests were denied by the Centre, citing concerns over COVID-19, putting both protesters and policemen at risk. However, there was tightening of security at borders and Section 144 of CrPc was imposed in anticipation of protests.