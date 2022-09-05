Delhi Cab Driver Held for Making Obscene Gestures at British Woman
Police said the incident took place on Friday when the London-based lawyer arrived at Delhi Airport with her friend.
A cab driver was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures at a UK-based lawyer and her friend while ferrying them to a hotel in south Delhi, the police said on Sunday, 4 September, adding that the duo left the country after the incident.
The accused, Maakhan Lal, a native of Lalganj district in Uttar Pradesh, had been working for the past six months as a driver in Delhi, they said.
The police said that the incident took place on Friday when the London-based lawyer arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport with her friend. The two were supposed to stay in Delhi and thereafter take a trip to Rajasthan.
According to police, the duo booked a cab using an app from the airport.
While the foreign tourists were on their way to a five-star hotel in south Delhi, the driver allegedly masturbated in front of them inside the cab, the police said. When they objected to his action, he threatened them.
The lawyer immediately informed the police and lodged a verbal complaint.
Soon after her statement was recorded, the British woman left the country with her friend as their return tickets were also booked in advance, a senior police official said.
A case was registered based on her recorded statement and evidence, the official said, adding the accused driver was arrested and released on bail.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Delhi Cab Driver Masturbating
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.