Delhi Book Fair 2022 Date: Timings, Ticket Price, and Other Important Details
Delhi Book Fair 2022 Date: Check out the ticket price, venue, timings, and more.
Delhi Book Fair 2022 Date: An annual book fair is held in Delhi at the Pragati Maidan. All book lovers who want to get their hands on the best publications of remarkable writers must visit this place. This 'Book Bonanza' is conducted by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) with an intention of promoting literacy and readership among folks.
The Delhi Book Fair provides you an opportunity to acquire knowledge, meet intellectual people, engage with healthy knowledge sharing conversations, and share/present ideas with renowned authors. If you are an avid reader, what could be better than actually meeting and talking to your favourite authors?
Lets us get to know about the date, timings, tickets prices, and other important details about the upcoming Delhi Book Fair 2022.
Delhi Book Fair (DBF) 2022: Dates and Timings
The 26th edition of Delhi Book Fair 2022 will be held from Thursday, 22 December 2022 to Monday, 26 December 2022 at Hall number 3 and 4, Pragati Maidan New Delhi.
The DBF timings are 10 am to 6 pm.
Delhi Book Fair (DBF) 2022: Ticket Pricing
Interested people who want to attend the Delhi Book Fair 2022 must register on ITPO's official website, indiatradefair.com.
The ticket price of Delhi Book Fair 2022 is available on the website. For more details, please follow the below link.
[indiatradefair.com/micro-delhi-fair/uploads/pdfs/FactSheet-DBF22112022.pdf].
