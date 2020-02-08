Delhi Elections 2020: Voting Picks Up; 42.29 Percent at 4PM

Voter turnout in Delhi witnessed a sharp spike after 3PM which saw the figure go up by twelve percentage points to 42.29 percent as of 4PM.

Delhi had registered a dismal 30.18 percent turnout as of 3PM. The figure had gone up marginally from 28.14 percent turnout at the polling booths at 2.45PM.

The turnout has remained sluggish since morning and stood at 27.90 percent at 2PM. However, this is nearly 15 percentage points lower compared to the last assembly elections in 2015 where the turnout at 2PM stood at 42 percent, according to NDTV.

Delhi went to the polls in a single-phase election on Saturday, 8 February. Voting for all 70 assembly seats commenced at 8AM and will be on till 6PM. It seems unlikely that the final voter turnout will exceed 2015’s turnout figure of 67.12 percent.