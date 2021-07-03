Welham Boys' School Officials Booked for Seeking Halal Meat Suppliers
The complaint was filed by Bajrang Dal's convener Vikas Verma for 'promoting enmity between groups'.
Authorities of the Welham Boys' School, a prominent school in Dehradun, were booked on Friday, 3 July, for 'inviting halal meat suppliers for the mess'.
The complaint was filed by Bajrang Dal's convener Vikas Verma for 'promoting enmity between groups', reported The Times of India. The principal, vice principal and the manager of the residential school have been booked under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code which pertains to statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.
"The school has issued a tender for serving halal meat in the school canteen with the intention of religious conversion of students. Due to this act, the religious sentiments of Hindu community have been hurt," the complaint read, reported the Times of India.
Bajrang Dal Protests Outside School
Earlier this week, Bajrang Dal members protested outside the residential school over the advertisement.
"We have filed a complaint with the local police demanding action against the school management for insulting Hindu students and community. We demand strong action against management for fanning tensions," Verma told News18.
The alumni association of the school has said that the matter was 'blown out of proportion'.
"It seems that the matter was blown out of proportion but the institute should have been more cautious since the issue is sensitive," Gurjyotinder Singh told the newspaper.
