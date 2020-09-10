Rafale Induction Message to Those Challenging Sovereignty: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 10 September, said that the induction of the Rafale aircraft is a "strong message for the world and especially for those who challenge India's sovereignty", in what could be seen as a message to China amid the ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

"This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders," Singh said at the ceremony on Thursday, as the first batch of five Rafale aircraft were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Air Force Station in Ambala.