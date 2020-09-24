Decoding Chronology Behind UP Film City: Message–Politics–Culture

Please chronology samajhiye (understand the chronology):

Since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai Film City has become a subject of controversy. Bollywood is presently subsumed by drug probes, with many big stars are being called in.

Then, controversies around actor Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap occupied centre-stage. And, now, the construction of a grand Film City in UP has started to make news.