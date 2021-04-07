‘Declare Name of Mediators for Release of Abducted Jawan’: Maoists
In a statement, the Maoists said the Bijpaur attack that martyred 22 security personnel was a ‘counter-attack’.
The Communist Party of India (Maoists) released a statement on Tuesday, 6 April, clarifying that a jawan named Rakeshwar Singh Manhas has been abducted by them after the ambush that martyred 22 security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. He added that the soldier is safe and will be released after the government declares names of the mediators for negotiation.
In the statement accessed by The Quint, the Maoists said that their fight is not with the security personnel, and they were "pained" by the deaths of the personnel killed in the 3 April attack.
The outfit claimed that they were “retaliating” to the attack launched by the forces at the behest of the Modi-Shah government.
“The government must first declare the names of the mediators, following which the personnel kept hostage by us will be released. Till then, he is safe under our security,” the statement by the CPI (Maoists) Dandkaranya Special Zonal committee said on Tuesday.
The Chhattisgarh Police confirmed the authenticity of the letter while speaking to ANI.
“We have received a letter from the Maoists and have a brief idea about him. We have confirmed the authentication of the letter. We are closely looking into the matter,” Inspector General (IG) Sundarraj P said.
What the Letter Said?
The letter, undersigned by spokesperson Vikalp, alleged that a force of 2,000 personnel led by Bastar IG P Sunderraj had launched an attack on villages across the Bijapur district.
The outfit alleged that these operations have been spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior officers across Naxal-dominated states and districts.
Alleging vandalism, loot, imprisonment of people and violation of women, the letter claimed that more than 150 people have been killed under this ‘operation’ by the government since November 2020.
“On one hand, such killings have risen and on the other, roads are being constructed for better facilitation to police camps and police posts, which is being portrayed as ‘developmental work,’” the statement said, adding that Maoists are being portrayed as ‘anti-development’.
The outfit claimed that 2,000 security personnel came to attack Jeeragudem village on 3 April, following which the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) “counter-attacked".
It further said that while the Maoists have no beef with the forces as they are being made spacepgoats by the Modi government.
The outfit also released the names and photographs of slain militants – Odi Sunny, Padam Lakhma, Kowasi badru, Nupa Suresh, and Madvi Sukka.
“We are ready for talks, but the government isn’t honest,” the outfit said, adding that rather than uniting forces and the Maoists to come together for talks, the government was running an operation against the latter on the ground level and not creating a conducive environment for talks by orders from Shah.
The outfit explicitly blamed Shah, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Special DG Naxal Ops Ashok Juneja, IG Bastar Sundarraj P for the attack on 3 April.
Who Is the Abducted Jawan?
Rakeshwar Singh Manhas is a COBRA battalion jawan, who is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.
Manhas’s daughter released a video on Sunday, 4 April, urging the Maoists to release her father. The young girl can be heard saying, “Mere papa ko chhod do (Release my father).”
The video was released after the message went viral on social media that Manhas had been captured by the Maoists.
After the release of the statement on Tuesday, it has become clear that Manhas is being held hostage by the PLGA Battalion number 1, headed by commander Madvi Hidma.
