‘Declare Name of Mediators for Release of Abducted Jawan’: Maoists

The Communist Party of India (Maoists) released a statement on Tuesday, 6 April, clarifying that a jawan named Rakeshwar Singh Manhas has been abducted by them after the ambush that martyred 22 security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. He added that the soldier is safe and will be released after the government declares names of the mediators for negotiation.

In the statement accessed by The Quint, the Maoists said that their fight is not with the security personnel, and they were "pained" by the deaths of the personnel killed in the 3 April attack.

The outfit claimed that they were “retaliating” to the attack launched by the forces at the behest of the Modi-Shah government.