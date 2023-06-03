With Toll at 288, Odisha Train Mishap Becomes Deadliest Accident in Two Decades

With the death toll rising to 288, the train derailment on Friday, 2 June, in the Balasore district of Odisha has become the deadliest railway accident in nearly three decades.

A passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train on Friday evening, causing at least 17 coaches to derail. Over 900 people have been injured in the incident.

While the death toll continues to swell, here's a list of some of the deadliest train accidents in India in the last few decades: