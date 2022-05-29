DCW To Form Committee to Study Impact of Landfills on Women & Children in Delhi
This update comes following two major fires in two of three big landfills in Delhi - Ghazipur and Bhalswa.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday, 29 May, announced that the body will form an expert committee to ascertain the impact the landfill sites in Delhi have on the health of women and children living in their vicinity.
The committee will also study the landfill's impact on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers and will submit a report to the government.
This comes following two major fires in two of three big landfills in Delhi - Ghazipur and Bhalswa.
On 29 April, Maliwal summoned the North civic body over the fire in Bhalswa and asked for a detailed report on the incident. Senior officials from the MCD had reportedly provided the sought information, which Maliwal shared on her Twitter.
According to the MCD's response shared by Maliwal, the North MCD has not conducted a study on the impact on the health of the people, even though big organisations have expressed concern about the health damage caused by the mountain of garbage.
The MCD's response added that no work was done to remove the mountain of garbage from 1994 to 2019, and work started only after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) intervened.
The Delhi government had imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on North Delhi MCD in connection with the Bhalswa landfill fire following a report by the Delhi Pollution control Committee(DPCC).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.