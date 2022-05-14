Explained: Why Delhi Fails To Deal With its Landfills?

Video editor: Rahul Sanpui

If you live in Delhi-NCR you would have driven past one of the three huge mountains of garbage in Ghazipur, Bhalswa or Okhla and if this drive was recent you would’ve also seen clouds of smoke above them.



These mountains of garbage or landfills have been in the news for being on fire recently, huge fires that went on for days. And like most landfills, it was an uphill task dousing these fires.



So let's look at the big questions here. Why does the city have these mountains of garbage? Why have they existed for so long and why do they keep growing in size?

Is there not a better way to deal with this garbage? And if there is why are we not able to do it? Here we try to answer a few of these questions and breakdown the challenges of waste management in Delhi.