DCW Head Hospitalised as Health Deteriorates During Hunger Strike

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, who has been on a hunger strike for over 10 days to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, was taken to LNJP hospital in New Delhi, after she lost consciousness on morning of Sunday, 15 December.

Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate implementation of the Disha Bill in the entire country, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.

This was her second letter to PM Modi after she sat on the hunger strike on 3 December demanding capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction. Maliwal said that she will not end her fast till the Disha Bill is implemented in the entire country.