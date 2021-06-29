DCGI Allows Cipla to Import Moderna COVID Vaccine: Reports
Earlier, Moderna had sought the regulatory body's permission for the emergency use of its vaccine in India.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, 29 June, granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.
Earlier, Moderna had sought the regulatory body's permission for emergency use in India, and Cipla had applied for the import and marketing rights of the United States-manufactured vaccine.
In May, Cipla had reportedly already indicated an interest in procuring 5 crore Moderna doses from next year and had urged confirmation from the Union government over stable regulatory requirements and policies.
(With inputs from PTI)
