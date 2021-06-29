ADVERTISEMENT

DCGI Allows Cipla to Import Moderna COVID Vaccine: Reports

Earlier, Moderna had sought the regulatory body's permission for the emergency use of its vaccine in India.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.</p></div>
i

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, 29 June, granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

Earlier, Moderna had sought the regulatory body's permission for emergency use in India, and Cipla had applied for the import and marketing rights of the United States-manufactured vaccine.

In May, Cipla had reportedly already indicated an interest in procuring 5 crore Moderna doses from next year and had urged confirmation from the Union government over stable regulatory requirements and policies.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read

Moderna Jab Highly Effective in Adolescents Aged 12-17: Company

Moderna Jab Highly Effective in Adolescents Aged 12-17: Company

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT