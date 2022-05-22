'We Are Not Going Anywhere': Students Miffed As AMU Lit Fest Day 3 Is Cancelled

Professor Sherani told The Quint that "since 2015, the festival has been organised in the open ground, usually in the months of November or December. This time, because of the scorching heat, the events are being organised inside the Kennedy Auditorium, which has a capacity of 1,300 people."

"The people arriving for the events, however, were around 4,000. That caused a law and order situation."

When The Quint asked him what he meant by 'law and order situation', Professor Sherani said that "there were constant tussles among students to grab seats and there were inadequate security arrangements to deal with the situation. Additionally, the air conditioning plant has stopped functioning."

When asked if there were any problems that were political in nature that had led to the locking of the gates, he asserted to The Quint that "the problems are only logistical, not political at all."