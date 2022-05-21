AMU Lit Fest Abruptly Cancelled, Students Say They Weren’t Informed Beforehand
The three-day-long Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Literary Festival 2022 had commenced from May 20.
The three-day-long Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Literary Festival 2022 which had commenced from May 20 was abruptly cancelled by the university administration on the second day of the fest.
Students claimed on social media posts that they weren’t informed of the decision beforehand. They said that they found the Kennedy Auditorium locked.
A notice by Prof F S Sherani, who’s the CEC co-ordinator read, “Due to unavoidable circumstances the events of 21 and 22 May 2022 of AMU Lit Fest, is hereby postponed till further orders.”
A talk by former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on "Why Liberal Democracy is Necessary for Indian Development" was scheduled at 6:30pm on 21 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.