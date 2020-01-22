Davinder Singh Helped Hizbul Commander Stay in J&K Last Year Too

Even as the investigation has been swiftly passed on to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), J&K Police have learned that the top-ranking Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Syed Naveed Mushtaq had comfortably stayed in the winter capital of Jammu in January-February 2019 with the help of the detained Deputy Superintendent of Police, Davinder Singh.

On Saturday, 11 January 2020, Deputy SP Davinder Singh was arrested along with two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, including Naveed Mushtaq, and a lawyer while they were travelling together in a car on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle and two pistols, were subsequently seized at Singh’s house in the high security zone of Indira Nagar in Srinagar.