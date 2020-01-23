Court Sends Davinder Singh, Three Others to 15 Days NIA Remand

An NIA court on Thursday, 23 January, sent DSP Davinder Singh, arrested for allegedly escorting Hizbul Mujahideen militants, and three other people, to 15 days remand of the investigating agency, news agency ANI reported.

The accused were earlier produced in a court in Jammu.

Meanwhile, NIA on Thursday also nabbed Syed Irfan, brother of Hizbul Mujahideen militant arrested along with Singh, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.