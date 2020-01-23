Court Sends Davinder Singh, Three Others to 15 Days NIA Remand
An NIA court on Thursday, 23 January, sent DSP Davinder Singh, arrested for allegedly escorting Hizbul Mujahideen militants, and three other people, to 15 days remand of the investigating agency, news agency ANI reported.
The accused were earlier produced in a court in Jammu.
Meanwhile, NIA on Thursday also nabbed Syed Irfan, brother of Hizbul Mujahideen militant arrested along with Singh, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
On 11 January, a private vehicle carrying four people, including Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen militants, was intercepted by police in south Kashmir's Kulgam.
Singh was later arrested on charges of trying to assist militants to travel outside J&K.
(With inputs from ANI & PTI)
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
