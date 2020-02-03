Davinder Singh Row: NIA Raids Homes of BJP Sarpanch & IPS Officer

It was not immediately clear if the NIA had seized any documents, smartphones or computers. “The house actually belongs to his father,” said an official, seeking to make it clear that none of the IPS officer’s involvement in any unlawful activity had surfaced.

Despite the IPS officer’s brother emerging as a militant, Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), Pallab Bhattacharya, described Inam-ul-Haq as a “very upright officer”. Officials in J&K Police maintained that in their records, the IPS officer had attended his militant brother’s funeral and maintained a distance from him right through his tryst with militancy