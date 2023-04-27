Dantewada Blast: Maoists Warn Against Bringing Jawans' Bodies Back to Villages

Dulgo Mandavi surrendered as a Maoist in 2020. Three years later, on 6 March 2023, he joined the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a state-grown force comprising surrendered Maoists and local youth.

And, just 41 days after, he was among the 10 personnel killed in the deadly Maoist attack in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, 26 April.

"Dulgo was killed within such a short time after he joined the force," Mangluram Mandavi, brother of 22-year-old Dulgo, who hailed from Marjum village under Katekalyan police station limits, told The Quint.

Making matters worse, the Maoists allegedly issued a warning against conducting his last rites in his village.

Mangluram, who is also a jawan serving in the DRG, said that the village sarpanch asked them not to bring Dulgo's body back to the village.