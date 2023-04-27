'He Said He Would Be Back for Dinner': Wife of Driver Killed in Dantewada Attack

"He left home on Tuesday [25 April] at 6 pm. He said he will return home in sometime, but he never came back," said an inconsolable Mangaldai Yadav, wife of Dhaniram Yadav, the civilian driver who was killed in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Wednesday, 26 April.

Dhaniram – who has three siblings – was a private vehicle driver. The 36-year-old took regular jobs with the police and security forces to ferry soldiers to and from the forests.