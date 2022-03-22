Slain Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's Kin To Take Legal Action Against Taliban

The family of Danish Siddiqui, the slain photojournalist who was killed while covering the war in Afghanistan in July last year, said on Monday, 21 March, that they will take legal action against the Taliban on 22 March.

Thirty-eight-year-old Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in the Boldak district of Kandahar.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist's family said in a statement, "On Tuesday, Danish Siddiqui's parents Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Akhtar will initiate legal action to investigate his killing and bring to justice those responsible, including high-level commanders and leaders of the Taliban."