‘Dalits Ignored for Ayodhya Event’: Ally Apna Dal Slams BJP

Striking a discordant note right on the eve of the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Apna Dal MLA Choudhary Amar Singh on Tuesday, 4 August claimed that Dalits have been ignored when invitations were extended for the ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Shohratgarh MLA said that President Ram Nath Kovind should have also been invited for the event.